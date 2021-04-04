Pakistan Army promotes Saqib Mahmood Malik to Lt General: ISPR
05:30 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik has been promoted Lieutenant General and appointed Pakistan Army's Chief of Logistics Staff, the military's media wing said on Sunday.
More updates to follow
