Pakistan Army promotes Saqib Mahmood Malik to Lt General: ISPR
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 4 Apr, 2021
Major General Saqib Mehmood Malik has been promoted Lieutenant General and appointed Pakistan Army's Chief of Logistics Staff, the military's media wing said on Sunday.

More updates to follow 

