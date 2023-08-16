Salman Khan to visit Pakistan on a 'secret mission'

After Salman Khan reportedly declined to work in the biopic Black Tiger, based on the life of Ravindra Kaushik, an Indian intelligence agency RAW's spy, he may now be ready to go on a "secret mission" in Pakistan!

According to Indian media outlets, Khan will come to Pakistan in the story of his upcoming action flick, Tiger 3. Khan and Emraan Hashmi will play the role of Pakistani and Indian secret agents in the new action-thriller.

Reports alao suggest that a short teaser of Tiger 3 will be released along with Shah Rukh Khan's mega film Jawan.

The film will be released on Diwali this year and Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance in the film.

The Dabangg star is presently associated with the successful spy series named Tiger. It has been reported that Khan opted out of another spy movie as he didn't want to invite comparisons between the two distinct characters.

It's worth noting that the renowned Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik was also referred to as Tiger, adding further resemblance.

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Pathaan, then Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in Tiger 3.