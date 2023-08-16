Salman Khan to visit Pakistan on a 'secret mission'

After Salman Khan reportedly declined to work in the biopic Black Tiger, based on the life of Ravindra Kaushik, an Indian intelligence agency RAW's spy, he may now be ready to go on a "secret mission" in Pakistan!
According to Indian media outlets, Khan will come to Pakistan in the story of his upcoming action flick, Tiger 3. Khan and Emraan Hashmi will play the role of Pakistani and Indian secret agents in the new action-thriller.
Reports alao suggest that a short teaser of Tiger 3 will be released along with Shah Rukh Khan's mega film Jawan.
The film will be released on Diwali this year and Shah Rukh Khan will also make a cameo appearance in the film.
The Dabangg star is presently associated with the successful spy series named Tiger. It has been reported that Khan opted out of another spy movie as he didn't want to invite comparisons between the two distinct characters.
It's worth noting that the renowned Indian spy Ravindra Kaushik was also referred to as Tiger, adding further resemblance.
On the work front, Khan was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Pathaan, then Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He will next be seen in Tiger 3.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
