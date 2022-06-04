Syeda Tuba shares jaw-dropping look in latest pictures
12:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
KARACHI – Syeda Tuba Anwar, the Bisaat actress and former wife of TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has posted some adorable photographs, suffused with charm and executive look.
In the photos shared on Instagram, the Bichoo star can be seen wearing an elegant dress with combination of skyblue and white.
“Meet your new President,” Syeda Tuba captioned the post.
Many of her fans jumped to the comment section to admire Tuba’s beauty and express their affection.
