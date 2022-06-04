Syeda Tuba shares jaw-dropping look in latest pictures

12:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Syeda Tuba shares jaw-dropping look in latest pictures
Source: Syeda Tuba (Instagram)
Share

KARACHI – Syeda Tuba Anwar, the Bisaat actress and former wife of TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain, has posted some adorable photographs, suffused with charm and executive look.

In the photos shared on Instagram, the Bichoo star can be seen wearing an elegant dress with combination of skyblue and white.  

“Meet your new President,” Syeda Tuba captioned the post.

Many of her fans jumped to the comment section to admire Tuba’s beauty and express their affection.  

Aamir Liaquat's former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar ... 02:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2022

Syeda Tuba Anwar has been in the headlines eversince the fiasco of her divorce from Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain and his ...

More From This Category
Saba Qamar reacts to Faysal Quraishi’s 'ageist' ...
11:45 AM | 4 Jun, 2022
Pakistan-born American miniature artist Shazia ...
09:50 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold video in Dubai ...
07:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to fuel price hike
05:43 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Mehwish Hayat, Samina Ahmed and Nimra Bucha ...
06:28 PM | 3 Jun, 2022
Sajal Aly leaves fans thrilled with teaser of ...
05:15 PM | 3 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Syeda Tuba shares jaw-dropping look in latest pictures
12:55 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr