ISPR drops title song of animated series 'Team Muhafiz'
RAWALPINDI – The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has shared the title song of most anticipated animated series of Pakistan, Team Muhafiz.
The series is a joint venture of ISPR & Geo Productions in association with AZ Corp.
The Dil Fatah Karain song seamlessly mixes performance of the singers with selected scenes of the upcoming animated thriller.
Soch The Band, Karakoram and Young Stunners have jointly performed the song while Asim Raza and Adnan Dhool penned the lyrics.
Fahad Nabi is the producer of the series while it was directed by Riyan Durrani.
