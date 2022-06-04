Donald Blome assumes charge as new US ambassador to Pakistan

02:26 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Donald Blome assumes charge as new US ambassador to Pakistan
Source: Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Donald Armin Blome has assumed charged as new US ambassador to Pakistan, announced the country’s mission on Twitter on Saturday. 

In a video message, the newly-appointed ambassador said that he felt honourted to represent his country in the South Asian country. 

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Pakistan. In fact, our relationship began 75 years ago, very shortly after Pakistan gained independence,” Blome said.

“We live today in a world full of challenges, and we can address those challenges most effectively by working together side by side. I look forward to deepening the connections between the Pakistani and American people, which have a rich history, and an even brighter future.”

He also expressed his wish to explore “Pakistan, from Karachi to Lahore, Peshawar to Gilgit-Baltistan, and all the place between”.

“Today, I had my first encounter with Pakistan’s historic jingle trucks and learnd about the art and the artist who have made this such a distinct and characteristic art form in Pakistan,” he said.

Last year in October, US President Joe Biden named Blome as new ambassador to Pakistan.

Donald Bloom, who is said to be fluent in Arabic, was earlier posted as the US Charge d’affaires at the Libyan Foreign Office in Tunis. He also worked as the Consul General at the US Consulate in Jerusalem, and the Director of the Office of Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the US State Department.

Blome has also served as Political Counsel at the US Embassy in Afghanistan, and the Minister-Consultant for Economic and Political Affairs at the US Embassy in Cairo.  

Masood Khan accepted as Pakistan's new ambassador ... 05:55 PM | 5 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The United States State Department has issued the agrément for the appointment of Sardar ...

More From This Category
PM Shehbaz formally empowers ISI to screen ...
03:08 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
17 Pakistani students selected for US Future of ...
02:07 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
FIA seeks to arrest PM Shehbaz, CM Hamza in Rs16 ...
01:30 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Pakistan hosts 1.3 million Afghan refugees, ...
12:20 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
Gas tariff up by 45% after petrol, electricity ...
11:10 AM | 4 Jun, 2022
Fire erupts at Lahore's Children Hospital (VIDEO)
09:30 AM | 4 Jun, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan fangirls over India's famous villain in viral video
03:59 PM | 4 Jun, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr