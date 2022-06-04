Alizeh Shah spotted vacationing in Doha

Pakistan's rising star Alizeh Shah has surely mastered the art of looking stunning all the time - be it her sizzling photoshoots or on-point vacation style.

This time around, the Ehd e Wafa star turned heads as she dropped alluring glimpses of herself vacationing in Doha. Needless to say, the Meray Dil Mera Dushman star was having the time time of her life on her fun-filled vacation.

Even though Shah's travel diaries were the main focus, her massive transformation stole the limelight. The 21-year-old has been one of the stars who has always been under the radar.

Earlier, she was fat-shamed for gaining weight during the pandemic. And now, the keyboard warriors are bullying her for shedding pounds.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alizooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Calling her 'skeleton' and 'under weight', the trolls continued to mock the starlet. Demeaning comments poured under the post over her weight loss.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.