'Pak Qaum' - ISPR shares heart-touching video ahead of Pakistan Day

12:47 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
'Pak Qaum' - ISPR shares heart-touching video ahead of Pakistan Day
Source: ISPR (Instagram)
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s media wing on Saturday shared a snippet of Pak Qaum in which a tribute has been paid to the nation. 

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) released it on social media ahead of the Pakistan Day marked every year on March 23 to commemorate the Lahore Resolution which was passed in 1940 to create a separate homeland for Muslims in South Asia. 

“A Tribute to the Nation; prime objective is to acknowledge and appreciate the passion, resilience and achievements of Pakistani Nation,” ISPR captioned the video on Instagram. 

The protagonist of the story is a Pakistani writer (Javed Sheikh), settled abroad. In an interview regarding his new book, he proudly shares unique traits of his nation; that continue to attract people through its beauty, diverse culture and a big heart, it added.

“The snippet sends across message that Pakistani Qaum stands tall as - One Nation. Showcasing resolve to keep Pakistan unified and progressing against all odds,” read the caption.

