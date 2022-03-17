‘Shad Rahay Pakistan’ – ISPR releases new song for Pakistan Day (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army’s media wing on Thursday released new song, "Shad Rahay Pakistan," in connection with Pakistan Day to be observed on 23rd of this month.
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) shared the motivational song on Twitter and YouTube.
“The song Shad Rahay Pakistan is a celebration of the resolve of the nation to stay united and steadfast on the path to prosperity,” ISPR explained.
“The anthem encompasses the national aspiration to always see Pakistan’s flag fluttering high. It reverberates a prayer that the country may flourish for all times to come. The song is in tune with the resolve to keep Pakistan peaceful and on the bright path of progress,” it added.
Shuja Haider and Yashal Shahid have sung the song while it has been directed by Yasir Jaswal.
The Pakistan Day is marked on March 23 every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution, which was adopted on the same day in 1940 and laid the foundation for a separate homeland comprising Muslim-majority state in South Asia.
A special military parade is also held in the federal capital on this day.
