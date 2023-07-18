Search

Pakistan

PML-N, PPP agree to early dissolution of National Assembly

03:51 PM | 18 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party – the major ruling partners in centre – have decided to dissolve the national assembly on August 8, days before its five term completes on Aug 12.

Reports said the PPP and legal experts had recommended the August 8 for disbanding the assembly. The PML-N led government would send a summary to President Arif Alvi in this regard. 

Legal experts are of the view that assembly would stand dissolved after 48 hours of sending the summary if it is not signed by the president. 

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the reports, saying no any decision has been taken in this regard.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he would handover the powers to the caretaker setup in August. 

A day earlier, PPP leader Nayyer Bukhar opposed the early dissolution of the National Assembly, saying it would not send a good message. He said general elections should be held on October 12 as per the constitution. 

The Article 244 of the Constitution of Pakistan states that elections should be held within sixty days if the assemblies are dissolved after completion of their term. In case of early dissolution, the elections would be held within 90 days. 

