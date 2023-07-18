PML-N, PPP agree to early dissolution of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People Party – the major ruling partners in centre – have decided to dissolve the national assembly on August 8, days before its five term completes on Aug 12.
Reports said the PPP and legal experts had recommended the August 8 for disbanding the assembly. The PML-N led government would send a summary to President Arif Alvi in this regard.
Legal experts are of the view that assembly would stand dissolved after 48 hours of sending the summary if it is not signed by the president.
Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has rejected the reports, saying no any decision has been taken in this regard.
The development comes days after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that he would handover the powers to the caretaker setup in August.
A day earlier, PPP leader Nayyer Bukhar opposed the early dissolution of the National Assembly, saying it would not send a good message. He said general elections should be held on October 12 as per the constitution.
The Article 244 of the Constitution of Pakistan states that elections should be held within sixty days if the assemblies are dissolved after completion of their term. In case of early dissolution, the elections would be held within 90 days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 18, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.9
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|311
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|364
|369.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.1
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.2
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|196
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|732.7
|740.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.7
|39.1
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.14
|41.54
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.65
|907.65
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.87
|60.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.54
|177.48
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.54
|723.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.81
|77.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.91
|26.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.45
|322.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.96
|8.11
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,500 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Karachi
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Quetta
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Attock
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Multan
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,500
|PKR 2,590
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.