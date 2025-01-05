Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

5-year-old boy dies after falling into open manhole in Karachi

KARACHI – A tragic incident occurred in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony, where a 5-year-old child died after felling into an open manhole.

According to reports, the unfortunate event took place near a wedding hall in Shah Faisal Colony No 2, and the child who fell was identified as 5-year-old Hazifa.

After the incident, Edhi volunteers launched a rescue operation to search for the child, and after two hours of intense efforts, the child’s body was recovered.

The tragic incident has left the child’s parents and family in deep sorrow, while local residents are protesting, stating that despite numerous complaints, the manhole cover was never replaced.

Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

