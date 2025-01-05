Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

India protests as China establishes new counties in Ladakh’s disputed territory

China has dealt another blow to India by announcing the creation of two new counties in the Hotan Prefecture, which include parts of Ladakh. This development has infuriated the Modi government.

According to media reports, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs lodged a protest with Beijing on Friday. This is the first time that both India and China have openly raised objections regarding the Himalayan border dispute.

This announcement by China came just days after border talks were resumed for the first time in five years. Last month, India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Beijing to hold discussions on the border regions.

In December 2024, a Chinese defense spokesperson stated that they were “ready for joint efforts to maintain peace in the border areas.”

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jishwal stated that “parts of the two new counties in Hotan Prefecture fall within Ladakh.”

According to Chinese media, “The creation of He’an County and Hekang County was approved by the Chinese Communist Party and the State Council.” He’an County’s seat is Hongliutown Township, while Hekang County’s seat is Zedola Township.

These counties include a large part of the Aksai Chin area, which India accuses China of illegally occupying. In 2020, clashes between the two countries’ militaries during border tensions in Ladakh resulted in several Indian soldiers being killed.

Defense experts believe that the new developments in the India-China border dispute may increase tensions in the region. China would not take such a step unless it was certain of its position, meaning that India’s difficulties may increase.

Experts suggest that India’s Ministry of External Affairs’ protests are a response to the setbacks to India’s dominance in the region. India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and now the same fate has befallen Ladakh with China taking control.

