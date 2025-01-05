What is cost of Neelam Muneer’s bridal outfit?

Pakistani actress Neelam Muneer Khan got married yesterday in Dubai, and her wedding pictures are quickly going viral on social media. The details about her bridal outfit and its cost have captured the attention of her fans.

Neelam wore a stunning bridal dress in a combination of white and silver, featuring a beautiful shirt and matching dupatta. Her husband, Muhammad Rashid, was seen wearing a white Arabic “thobe.” According to Neelam’s post, her bridal dress was designed by the famous fashion brand Baroque.

According to the brand’s website, the exquisite bridal outfit was made of white chiffon with hand embroidery, incorporating white pearls, beads, and sequins. The brand lists the cost of the stitched dress at Rs49,900, and the unstitched fabric at Rs29,900.

In the pictures shared by Neelam Muneer, not only her dress but also her jewelry, makeup, and photography details were mentioned, sparking a lot of discussions among her fans.