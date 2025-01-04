Neelam Muneer shares first look of her husband in viral wedding photoshoot

KARACHI – Talented and gorgeous actor Neelam Muneer gets hitched as she shares intimate wedding moments with fans on social media.

The photoshoot shows Jal Pari star with her husband for the first time, while the identity of latter remains undisclosed. She shared a beautiful wedding shoot taken in UAE with the Burj Khalifa in the background.

The 32-year-old is excited about starting a new chapter in her life and requested fans to keep her and her husband in their prayers. Fans are curious to know about the groom as she did not reveal her husband’s name or any further details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Samad Zia (@abdulsamadzia)

Meanwhile, social media users flooded the comments section with questions about her husband’s identity, and many felicitated her for the new journey.

The Lollywood star earlier dropped breathtaking pictures from her Mayoun ceremony, where she donned a traditional yellow outfit. Despite keeping her wedding details private, Neelam continues to delight fans with glimpses of her personal life