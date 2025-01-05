Restriction on offering Nawafil in Riyazul Jannah lifted

MEDINA – The annual restriction on offering Nawafil in Riyazul Jannah of Masjid-e-Nabawi has been lifted.

According to the Haramain Administration, permits via the Nusuk mobile app are still required.

Visitors can now obtain a new permit every 20 minutes through the app.

The administration also clarified that visitors already present in Masjid-e-Nabawi can acquire permits via the Nusuk app to perform Nawafil in Riyazul Jannah.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had imposed a restriction allowing Nawafil in Riyazul Jannah only once a year.

This applied to Saudi citizens and foreign residents holding Iqama.