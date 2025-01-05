Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

KP enforces curfew in Kurram to ensure peace

Kp Enforces Curfew In Kurram To Ensure Peace

PESHAWAR – Barrister Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced the imposition of curfew under Section 144 in Kurram to restore law and order.

The provincial government is finalising consultations before issuing an official notification.

Authorities confirmed that during the curfew, strict action will be taken against miscreants. Weapons possession will be equated with terrorism, and offenders will face strict measures.

The decision follows an attack on the convoy of Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner. Security officials, in a high-level Kohat meeting, decided to take stern action against those responsible.

Key measures include:

Implementation of curfew during convoy movements.

Enforcement of strict security on main roads.

Temporary relocation of residents if operations are required.

Suspension of compensation in affected areas until culprits are handed over.

Disciplinary actions against government employees supporting sectarian unrest.

The government has also warned local leaders to ensure the handover of suspects involved in the January 4 attack. Failure to comply will lead to decisive operations, including clearance efforts in sensitive areas.

Deputy Commissioner injured in fresh attack on convoy in Lower Kurram

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 5 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search