Kp Enforces Curfew In Kurram To Ensure Peace

PESHAWAR – Barrister Saif, Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced the imposition of curfew under Section 144 in Kurram to restore law and order.

The provincial government is finalising consultations before issuing an official notification.

Authorities confirmed that during the curfew, strict action will be taken against miscreants. Weapons possession will be equated with terrorism, and offenders will face strict measures.

The decision follows an attack on the convoy of Kurram’s Deputy Commissioner. Security officials, in a high-level Kohat meeting, decided to take stern action against those responsible.

Key measures include:

Implementation of curfew during convoy movements.

Enforcement of strict security on main roads.

Temporary relocation of residents if operations are required.

Suspension of compensation in affected areas until culprits are handed over.

Disciplinary actions against government employees supporting sectarian unrest.

The government has also warned local leaders to ensure the handover of suspects involved in the January 4 attack. Failure to comply will lead to decisive operations, including clearance efforts in sensitive areas.