Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 6 January 2025

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs275,700 per tola and Rs236,368 for 10 grams on January 6, 2025 Monday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,775 per tola, 21 Karat 246,012 and 18 Karat at 210,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025 

Gold Type New Price
Tola Rs275,700
10 Grams Rs237,397

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold 24K per Tola Gold 24K 10gms
Karachi Rs275,700 Rs236,368
Islamabad Rs275,700 Rs236,368
Lahore Rs275,700 Rs236,368
Multan Rs275,700 Rs236,368
Peshawar Rs275,700 Rs236,368

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 January 2025

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 278.25 279.95
EUR Euro 287.25 290
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347 350.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.5 76.15
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.9 74.45
AUD Australian Dollar 173.75 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 735.9 743.9
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 37.94 38.34
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.48 35.83
INR Indian Rupee 3.19 3.28
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 893.35 902.85
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.61 62.21
NZD New Zealand Dollar 154 156
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.2 24.5
OMR Omani Riyal 720.25 728.75
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.86 76.56
SGD Singapore Dollar 204 206
SEK Swedish Krona 24.7 25
CHF Swiss Franc 307.08 309.88
THB Thai Baht 7.95 8.1
 

