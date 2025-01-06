Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Check Latest Gold Prices for 6 January 2025

Gold rate in Pakistan is Rs275,700 per tola and Rs236,368 for 10 grams on January 6, 2025 Monday.

22 karat Gold is being sold at 257,775 per tola, 21 Karat 246,012 and 18 Karat at 210,725.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates Today 5 Jan 2025

Gold Type New Price Tola Rs275,700 10 Grams Rs237,397

Today Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad