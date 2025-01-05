Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Verdict in £190m case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again

RAWALPINDI – The verdict in the 190 million-pound reference against former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been postponed once again.

Will the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi be sentenced in the 190 million-pound reference? The decision was scheduled to be announced tomorrow by Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana.

The court had reserved the decision on the 190 million-pound reference on December 18, with the decision initially set for December 23. However, the court postponed the date and set it for January 6.

The verdict in the 190 million-pound reference has been postponed again, and the decision will not be announced tomorrow. Lawyers will be informed about the new date for the verdict tomorrow.

£190 million case

The £190 million case involves former PM Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others, filed by NAB in December 2023. It centers on an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which caused a loss of £190 million to Pakistan’s exchequer.

Khan and Bushra are accused of misusing the money sent by the UK’s NCA, with Bushra named for her role in the Al-Qadir Trust. The couple allegedly received benefits, including land for Al-Qadir University.

The NCA seized £190 million in assets during Khan’s tenure, but details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed.

