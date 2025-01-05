Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

UAE seeks partnership with Pakistan in mining and agriculture sectors

ISLAMABAD – The United Arab Emirates has shown keen interest in collaborating with Pakistan in the mining, minerals, and agriculture sectors.

The interest was expressed by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed their shared commitment to deepening economic, political, and cultural ties. They discussed a wide range of issues, including economic collaboration, regional stability, climate change, and the promotion of mutual interests on the global stage.

UAE’s President reiterated commitment to enhancing its longstanding partnership with Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of people-to-people connections and shared prosperity.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed admiration for the manner in which Pakistan’s economy has stabilized and is moving in the right direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the UAE’s visionary leadership and its significant role as a key partner for Pakistan in development and investment.

He underscored Pakistan’s readiness to expand cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, trade, infrastructure and skill development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his gratitude to UAE’s unwavering support during critical times, particularly in humanitarian assistance and development aid.

Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to peace and progress in the region, vowing to work closely on matters of mutual interest.

The meeting concluded with a joint resolve to foster greater cooperation, particularly in priority sectors, ensuring a brighter future for both nations.

