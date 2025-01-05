Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

South Africa enforce follow-on against Pakistan in second Test

South Africa Enforce Follow On Against Pakistan In Second Test

Pakistan’s team dismissed for 194 runs in the first innings of the Cape Town Test against South Africa, leaving them with a 421-run deficit as they were forced to follow-on.

Day 3

On the third day of the second Test series in Cape Town, Pakistan resumed their innings at 64/3. Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam played responsible cricket, adding a 98-run partnership. However, Babar was dismissed for 58 and Rizwan for 46.

Salman Agha scored 19, Aamir Jamal 15, Khurram Shahzad 14, and Mir Hamza 13 before getting out. Saim Ayub could not bat due to injury, while Mohammad Abbas remained not out at 0.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada took 3 wickets, while Mpakhah and Keshav Maharaj took 2 wickets each. Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen claimed 1 wicket each.

Day 2

South Africa started Day 2 at 316/4. Ryan Rickelton scored a magnificent 259 before being dismissed by Mir Hamza. Other top scorers were Kyle Verreynne with 100, Marco Jansen with 62, Keshav Maharaj with 40, David Bedingham with 5, and Keegan Petersen with 0.

Kagiso Rabada remained not out on 6 runs.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Abbas and Salman Agha took 3 wickets each, while Mir Hamza and Khurram Shahzad took 2 wickets each.

