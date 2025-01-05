Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud transferred; Mohammad Ashfaq appointed new DC

Following the recent shooting incident in which Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Javedullah Mehsud, was injured, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has appointed Mohammad Ashfaq as the new Deputy Commissioner of Kurram. The Establishment Department issued a notification regarding Ashfaq’s appointment.

It is important to note that yesterday, in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram, unidentified individuals opened fire on official vehicles, injuring Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud and three security personnel. Following the attack, Mehsud was transferred to the Lower Alizai Hospital in a critical condition, having sustained gunshot wounds to his shoulder and legs.

Furthermore, a case has been registered with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) regarding the shooting incident that left the Deputy Commissioner and three security officials injured. According to the police report, five individuals have been nominated in the case.

An initial report prepared by investigative agencies on the attack revealed that the convoy, which was carrying medical supplies and food items under an agreed peace deal, was ambushed at around 10:35 AM.