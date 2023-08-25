Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Love stories that transcend the glamour of the entertainment industry and touch the hearts of millions are rare and precious. One such captivating tale is that of Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife, former actress and painter Naimal Khawar.

Their love story is nothing short of a modern-day fairy tale. In August 2019, the couple surprised their fans by announcing their engagement, and shortly afterwards, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple posted an adorable selfie with the caption "4th anniversary today ❤️ الحمداللہ - Please recite a dua for us when you see this picture, thank you ❤️"

The couple welcomed their first child, Mohammad Mustafa Abbasi on July 30.