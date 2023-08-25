Search

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

Maheen Khawaja 09:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2023
Source: Naimal Khawar (Instagram)

Love stories that transcend the glamour of the entertainment industry and touch the hearts of millions are rare and precious. One such captivating tale is that of Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi and his wife, former actress and painter Naimal Khawar.

Their love story is nothing short of a modern-day fairy tale. In August 2019, the couple surprised their fans by announcing their engagement, and shortly afterwards, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. 

Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple posted an adorable selfie with the caption "4th anniversary today ❤️ الحمداللہ - Please recite a dua for us when you see this picture, thank you ❤️"

The couple welcomed their first child, Mohammad Mustafa Abbasi on July 30.

Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister gets candid about childhood, discloses his battle with kidney failure

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Daily Horoscope – August 25, 2023

09:08 AM | 25 Aug, 2023

