Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister gets candid about childhood, discloses his battle with kidney failure

Web Desk 06:47 PM | 6 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Hamza Ali Abbasi, known for his remarkable acting skills, hails from a highly educated family background. His sister, Dr Fazeela Abbasi, is a qualified dermatologist, while his mother has an impressive track record as a former judge and member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. Despite the family's academic inclinations, his true passion lay in the world of acting, prompting him to pursue it as his chosen profession.

Having only one sister the siblings share a profound bond, being extremely close to one another. Fazeela, who is nine years older than the Mann Mayal actor, has always regarded him as her own son, nurturing their relationship with immense love and care.

Recently, Abbasi appeared as a guest on a podcast where she not only discussed various treatments and holistic health but also shed light on her personal life. One of the highlights of her conversation was the deep affection she holds for her brother. She expressed that she plays a maternal role in his life, considering him her baby. She takes immense pride in his accomplishments and fondly recalled the day he was born, exclaiming that she ran throughout the entire hospital in sheer excitement.

During the podcast, Fazeela also shared details about Hamza's health condition during his childhood. She revealed that he had suffered from glomerulonephritis, a kidney disease that led to kidney failure. To manage his condition, he was prescribed steroids, which contributed to his chubby appearance at the time.

Recently, she was found amidst a controversy surrounding allegations of performing plastic surgery on her sister-in-law, Naimal Khawar.

Did Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister perform a cosmetic surgery on Naimal Khawar?

