Did Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister perform a cosmetic surgery on Naimal Khawar?

Naimal Khawar Khan, the wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, has been making headlines due to her alleged cosmetic surgery, leading to a new debate after photos of the actress surfaced on social media.

Some social media users have alleged that her sister-in-law, Fazila Abbasi, who is a dermatologist, performed the surgery and caused disfigurement to her face.

However, a statement regarding actress Naimal Khawar Khan's cosmetic surgery has now emerged from Fazila Abbasi.

Abbasi has firmly refuted these allegations and dismissed the false news, stating that neither she nor her clinic has conducted any such surgery. Recently she took to her Instagram account, she expressed her disappointment over the unjustified and unnecessary criticisms and speculations..

"Dr Fazeela Abbasi & DFA clinic is officially releasing the disclaimer for not performing any aesthetic or surgical procedure to address the recently arisen controversy regarding a particular surgery/procedure. This absurd criticism & speculation is unwarranted & totally uncalled for. It is really unfortunate and shocking how baseless and false assumptions are made and spread through social media to tarnish the image of people and invade their personal and professional lives," she captioned the post.

