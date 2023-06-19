Search

LifestyleViral

Did Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister perform a cosmetic surgery on Naimal Khawar?

Maheen Khawaja 06:12 PM | 19 Jun, 2023
Did Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister perform a cosmetic surgery on Naimal Khawar?
Source: Instagram

Naimal Khawar Khan, the wife of Hamza Ali Abbasi, has been making headlines due to her alleged cosmetic surgery, leading to a new debate after photos of the actress surfaced on social media.

Some social media users have alleged that her sister-in-law, Fazila Abbasi, who is a dermatologist, performed the surgery and caused disfigurement to her face.

However, a statement regarding actress Naimal Khawar Khan's cosmetic surgery has now emerged from Fazila Abbasi.

Abbasi has firmly refuted these allegations and dismissed the false news, stating that neither she nor her clinic has conducted any such surgery. Recently she took to her Instagram account, she expressed her disappointment over the unjustified and unnecessary criticisms and speculations..

"Dr Fazeela Abbasi & DFA clinic is officially releasing the disclaimer for not performing any aesthetic or surgical procedure to address the recently arisen controversy regarding a particular surgery/procedure. This absurd criticism & speculation is unwarranted & totally uncalled for. It is really unfortunate and shocking how baseless and false assumptions are made and spread through social media to tarnish the image of people and invade their personal and professional lives," she captioned the post.

Here's what fans had to say:

Naimal Khawar hits back at trolls acussing her of plastic surgery

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani cricket stars Babar Azam, Rizwan arrive in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj

11:54 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Merub Ali reveals her real age

11:40 AM | 18 Jun, 2023

Naimal Khawar hits back at trolls acussing her of plastic surgery

11:37 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Wahaj Ali shares struggles he faced as an actor, how he handles criticism

07:52 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

WATCH: Atif Aslam's heartfelt tribute to maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

07:25 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Asim Azhar, Merub Ali's adorable video steals spotlight

01:36 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Did Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister perform a cosmetic surgery on Naimal ...

06:12 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 19th June 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains stable against dollar despite economic uncertainty

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.

During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.

Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.

Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-19-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Karachi PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Islamabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Peshawar PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Quetta PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sialkot PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Attock PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujranwala PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Jehlum PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Multan PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Bahawalpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Gujrat PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nawabshah PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Chakwal PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Hyderabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Nowshehra PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Sargodha PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Faisalabad PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610
Mirpur PKR 222,000 PKR 2,610

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: