Naimal Khawar hits back at trolls acussing her of plastic surgery

Naimal Khawar, a former actress and the wife of superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi, embarked on her acting journey with the film "Verna" and gained immense popularity with her debut drama "Anaa." However, after marrying Hamza Ali Abbasi, she decided to step away from the industry.

Despite her departure from acting, she remains actively engaged with her fans through her vibrant presence on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her personal life and artwork.

In recent months, Khawar's appearance has garnered attention as she has been involved in various fashion shoots for different brands. Netizens have noted significant changes in her facial features, leading to speculations that she may have undergone cosmetic procedures. These speculations sparked discussions across various online platforms, with many individuals expressing their opinions about the perceived transformations.

Her latest shoot with Asim Jofa added fuel to the fire. Recently, she took to Instagram to announce the news with the caption "I am beyond thrilled to finally reveal my latest collaboration with the incredibly talented @asimjofa Asim Jofa for his breathtaking new collection ‘ZARI SITARA’. This collection is all about channelling the essence of celestial beauty, with glimmering spangles and intricate zari weaving."

The reactions and comments surrounding Naimal's changed looks have been extensively covered by numerous media outlets and have reached social media platforms, generating a flurry of discussions.

In response to the influx of negative comments, the former actress made the decision to disable comments under her post. Some fans went to the extent of accusing her of being influenced by her sister-in-law, who happens to be a dermatologist. Here's a glimpse into some of the comments that were made:

In the midst of the criticism, she also received an outpouring of support and affection from her dedicated fans and admirers. Both Naimal and her sister, Fiza, shared their profound disappointment and distress over the negativity, highlighting the crucial significance of kindness in human interactions. They passionately urged others to abstain from passing judgements.

Fiza commented, "The number of toxic & hateful comments made here by other women is SICKENING. Just because someone is a public figure does not give you the right to be so horrible. All of you need to introspect about what's made your hearts so dark to be dragging another woman down like this. Practice some kindness, it will do good to all your souls."