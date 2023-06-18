Search

Daily horoscope – June 18, 2023

Web Desk 08:30 AM | 18 Jun, 2023
Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20, 2023- April 19, 2023)

Today, it will be a fantastic day for you because your property transaction could earn you a large sum. Your willingness to assist others will win you a place in their hearts. So,  be committed and dedicated for the tasks.

Taurus (April19, 2023- May20, 2023)

You will have a wonderful day, today .You might meet some new acquaintances and buddies. You must put in a lot of effort, if you want to perform better in the exam. Your lover will be pleased if you organize a special event for her/ him tonight.

Gemini (May 20, 2023 - June21, 2023)

Today, you may confront negative criticism and arguments from time to time. To resolve the situation, you must remain cool and composed. Your diligent job will make your boss happy. You can experience some loss of money unexpectedly. Be patient and stay clamed.

Cancer (June21, 2023 - July 22, 2023)

Today, your excitement and upbeat attitude may enable you to resolve difficult problems amicably. You might need to give your partner more of your care so that they can express their emotional demands. Be blessed and grateful to your parents and elders.

Leo: (July22, 2023 - August 22,2023)

Today, you can become a professional favorite due to your smart and original ideas. You and your partner might argue today but don’t try not to argue since it could damage your relationship. Instead, keep yourself cool and find a solution for reconciliation.  

Virgo( August 22 ,2023- Sep 22,2023)

Today, you may anticipate the best from everything. People might look forward to you for your insight and guidance. Your physical health may get benefit from jogging. Stay healthy.

Libra: (Sep 22, 2023- Oct 23 2023)

Today, you’ll probably move forward one step at a time, which could aid in keeping your focus on the matter at hand. Right now, you’ll be at the top of your confidence. Be careful with your words because they could hurt your lover and hearers.

Scorpio. (Oct 23, 2023 - Nov 22, 2023)

Today, you will wonderful mood swings. You must focus harder on your studies if you are a student. Avoid losing your anger and holding grudges; otherwise, you can find it difficult to keep up relationships with those who are important to you.

Sagittarius (Nov 22, 2023 - Dec 21, 2023)

You’ll be able to finish your assigned tasks today. Spend time   in learning new things and improving your skills. You might experience some family-related problems, but you can work through them together. If you’re single, you might soon find your true love. Feel carefree and relaxed.

Capricorn (Dec 21, 2023- Jan 19, 2023)

Today, you are likely to be behaving like a passionate about whatever you do, and this passion may come through in your work or personal style. You will experience a magnificent day with your partner. Tonight must spend leisurely time with spouse and kids.

AQUARIUS: (Jan 19, 2023 - Feb 18, 2023)

Today, you might participate in some family or social gatherings. Your busy schedules will make you feel exhausted today. Your inner calmness will be disturbed today as a result of your work-related stress. Stay relaxed after the tasks.

Pisces (Feb 18, 2023 - March 20, 2023)

Today, you will be able to cope with your coworkers with special care. You may get confused about anything personal. You and your lover will have a delightful day. Stay blissed and active.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November , 2022 (day).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 293.9 297.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 375
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.3 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.7 78.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.18 771.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.27 40.67
Danish Krone DKK 42.13 42.53
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 935.86 944.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 178.97 180.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.89 753.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.66 324.16
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 18, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Sunday.  The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,329.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,468 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,499.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (18 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Karachi PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Islamabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Peshawar PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Quetta PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sialkot PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Attock PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujranwala PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Jehlum PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Multan PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Bahawalpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Gujrat PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nawabshah PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Chakwal PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Hyderabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Nowshehra PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Sargodha PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Faisalabad PKR 222000 PKR 2606
Mirpur PKR 222000 PKR 2606

