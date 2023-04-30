Search

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 30, 2023

Web Desk 08:35 AM | 30 Apr, 2023
Daily Horoscope – April 30, 2023

Here’s free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The day seems to be a great success and glory for you. You should keep your cool and don’t feel irritated with someone nearer. Your lover might give you a surprise gift. Be prepared for a happy and delightful day since your companion might display their kind and caring side today.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, you’re going to have a great day. Your efforts may soon be rewarded in the investment you did earlier. You can decide to go out to eat or take a long drive and have a great time. You had been in extreme financial pressure; try to relish every moment today.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You’ll get to spend the entire day with your loved ones today. Spending time with family members is a must activity after hectic routine. Today, your health will be fragile; so take care of dietary habits. Pay attention to yourself and start exercises daily in the morning.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You’re going to have a good day today. You might want to carry out professional plans and spend time with loved ones. You might assist a family member today in making a career decision. You could have a demanding day today. Your focus will remain on the last project you had initiated for the organization.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Today, you will experience new opportunities making it a productive day for you. You should concentrate on your objectives today. You don’t go out with your buddies, which may make the day special. Be helpful among your working circle.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today you will be encouraged to enroll yourself in professional training program. This will surely refine your abilities and get ready for better work chances. You should strengthen your relations of the family. There might be some grievance among family friends; you need to get it settled.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This day reserves upcoming challenges and crisis for you. Whether in your professional or personal life, your ability to think clearly today may help you accomplish amazing things. You can make yourself healthy and energetic with physical activities.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You’ll have a good day today. It will be a great day for you professionally. You will be recognized for your efforts. If you’re a student, you might do well on a difficult exam. You could have some happy family news to share.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This is the day when you have to decide to adopt a healthy lifestyle and make positive changes in your life. Now is the ideal moment to move forward and make wise decisions on your job or academic goals. You have to enhance your immune system to avoid any sickness. Relish your precious time with family.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

This is an appropriate day to invest in a long-term plan if you wish to. Today, your health will be constant and unchanging. To feel prepared and energized for tomorrow, it is essential that you obtain a full night’s sleep today. Be positive and focused.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, it will be a challenging time for your leadership and nerves. You have to settle all solid financial matters with the help of all friends. Make a new and revised plan for investment after consultation and working. Be calm and composed.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This day may prove to be very testing for you. By the end of the day, you could hear some encouraging news which will motivate you to decide bigger and productive. Involve yourself in some charitable work. Follow a spiritual plan to relax your stiff muscles. Stay contented and calm.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th April 2023 

09:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 28, 2023

08:23 AM | 28 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 27 April, 2023

08:00 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – 26 April 2023

09:06 AM | 26 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 25, 2023

09:06 AM | 25 Apr, 2023

Daily Horoscope – April 24, 2023

08:37 AM | 24 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

09:33 AM | 30 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – April 30, 2023

08:35 AM | 30 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 30, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.5
Euro EUR 316.5 319.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.93
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.83
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 April, 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,506 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,207.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Karachi PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Islamabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Peshawar PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Quetta PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Sialkot PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Attock PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Gujranwala PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Jehlum PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Multan PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Bahawalpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Gujrat PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Nawabshah PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Chakwal PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Hyderabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Nowshehra PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Sargodha PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Faisalabad PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640
Mirpur PKR 219,500 PKR 2,640

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: