Naimal Khawar’s latest picture with baby Mustafa will leave you in awe
Share
Cuteness overloaded!
Naimal Khawar Khan just shared the most adorable picture with her son, Mustafa Abbasi and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.
Sitting in the middle of the woods, Naimal posted a happy picture enjoying the chilly autumn weather with her cute little bunny.
While most celebrities like to keep most of their private life away from prying eyes, some stars including Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi don’t mind sharing some of the cutest family pictures that leave their fans in complete awe.
Hamza and Naimal announced the news of Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi’s birth last month.
"Allah has blessed me and Naimal with a baby boy, Muhammad Mustafa Abbasi. I pray that he becomes a grateful servant of Allah, a good, humble & honest human being and may Allah bless him in this life and the next. Please pray for us," the actor announced on Twitter.
Hamza and Naimal two tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony in August 2019.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Pakistani fourth graders overwhelmed with joy as astronauts respond ...11:01 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan urges int’l community to demand India to stop HR ...10:43 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- PDM to show political force in Gujranwala today10:09 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- FM Qureshi, Saudi Communications Minister discuss bilateral ties09:31 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan marks 69th death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan today09:04 AM | 16 Oct, 2020
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza reveals that she’s moving to Japan01:06 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Privilege vs Poverty: Shaniera Akram speaks out against child ...12:19 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- Priyanka Chopra aims to bring diversity in Hollywood12:05 PM | 15 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020