Who are Top Tax Payers in Pakistan? Check full list here

Taxpayers play crucial role in the country's economy, and Pakistani government has been implementing stern measures to enhance tax collection and to facilitate those who are paying their taxes.

Besides including digitalizing tax processes, automating tax payment, and expanding tax net, Pakistani government presented awards to the highest taxpayers and exporters of the count.

Highest Taxpayers in Pakistan

Imtiaz Hussain from Imtiaz Provision Store leads the list of top taxpayers in Pakistan. Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop Ltd was second highest taxpayer in the country.

Tarique Aziz Channa, Proprietor of MBC & SONS Builders & Developers, took third spot. Volta boss Muhammad Haroon Mehmood takes fourth spot and Tariq Rafi from Siddiqsons Group takes fifth position.

Names Organisations Imtiaz Hussain Imtiaz Provision Store Musadaq Zulqarnain Interloop Ltd. Tarique Aziz Channa MBC & SONS Builders & Developers Muhammad Haroon Mehmood Volta Tariq Rafi Siddiqsons Group



Top Taxpaying Companies in Pakistan