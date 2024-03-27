Who are Top Tax Payers in Pakistan? Check full list here

Taxpayers play crucial role in the country's economy, and Pakistani government has been implementing stern measures to enhance tax collection and to facilitate those who are paying their taxes.
Besides including digitalizing tax processes, automating tax payment, and expanding tax net, Pakistani government presented awards to the highest taxpayers and exporters of the count.
Imtiaz Hussain from Imtiaz Provision Store leads the list of top taxpayers in Pakistan. Musadaq Zulqarnain, Chairman of Interloop Ltd was second highest taxpayer in the country.
Tarique Aziz Channa, Proprietor of MBC & SONS Builders & Developers, took third spot. Volta boss Muhammad Haroon Mehmood takes fourth spot and Tariq Rafi from Siddiqsons Group takes fifth position.
|Names
|Organisations
|Imtiaz Hussain
|Imtiaz Provision Store
|Musadaq Zulqarnain
|Interloop Ltd.
|Tarique Aziz Channa
|MBC & SONS Builders & Developers
|Muhammad Haroon Mehmood
|Volta
|Tariq Rafi
|Siddiqsons Group
Top Taxpaying Companies in Pakistan
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.