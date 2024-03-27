Jailed PTI leader Parvez Elahi moved to PIMS after condition deteriorates

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf President Parvez Elahi was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Wednesday after health of senior politician deteriorated in Adiala Jail, where he has been detained for months.

Elahi, a close aide of Imran Khan, will undergo medical tests after his condition worsened.

He was moved to hospital after suffering injuries at Adiala Jail a few days ago.

The seasoned politician has been complaining of shortness of breath and pain in lower parts of the body.

Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachhar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, lamented that Pervaiz Elahi was not receiving adequate medical care while in jail.

