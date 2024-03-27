Eid Special Train 2024 Schedule

Eidul Fitr used to witness massive influx of passengers who traveled to their home cities to spend quality time with their loved ones, and Pakistan Railways has announced special trains to facilitate travelers during the upcoming festivals.
As per the statement, four special trains will operate on various routes across Pakistan.
The first special Eid train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7, passing through key cities like Multan, Faisalabad, and Wazirabad.
Simultaneously on April 7, the second special Eid train will start its journey from Quetta to Rawalpindi, passing through Multan and Sahiwal.
The third special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on April 8, while the fourth train will operate from Lahore to Karachi on April 19, ensuring convenient travel for passengers returning from Lahore to Karachi.
Eidul Fitr is expected to be held on April 10, with Ramadan lasting 29 days. Ruet body is yet to make official holidays.
Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|299.75
|302.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.75
|357.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.70
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.9
|184.7
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724/36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.25
|208.25
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.75
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
