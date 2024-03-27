Eid Special Train 2024 Schedule

Eidul Fitr used to witness massive influx of passengers who traveled to their home cities to spend quality time with their loved ones, and Pakistan Railways has announced special trains to facilitate travelers during the upcoming festivals.

As per the statement, four special trains will operate on various routes across Pakistan.

The first special Eid train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7, passing through key cities like Multan, Faisalabad, and Wazirabad.

Simultaneously on April 7, the second special Eid train will start its journey from Quetta to Rawalpindi, passing through Multan and Sahiwal.

Eid Special Trains 2024

The third special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on April 8, while the fourth train will operate from Lahore to Karachi on April 19, ensuring convenient travel for passengers returning from Lahore to Karachi.

Eidul Fitr is expected to be held on April 10, with Ramadan lasting 29 days. Ruet body is yet to make official holidays.