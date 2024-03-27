Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold extended gains on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international prices in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs100 to settle at Rs229,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 to close at Rs196,760 in domestic market.

In international market, the price of precious metal saw an increase of $7 to close at $2,200 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10-gram.

A day earlier, per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs229,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,029 to close at Rs196,647.