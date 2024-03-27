Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Search

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 27 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold extended gains on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international prices in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs100 to settle at Rs229,500.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs86 to close at Rs196,760 in domestic market.

In international market, the price of precious metal saw an increase of $7 to close at $2,200 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan at Rs2,580 per tola and Rs2,211.93 per 10-gram. 

A day earlier, per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs1,200 to settle at Rs229,400. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs1,029 to close at Rs196,647.

Forex

Rupee exchange rate today to US Dollar, Euro, Pound , Riyal, Dirham - 27 March 2024

Pakistani currency registers marginal gains against US dollar in open market on March 27, 2024, Wednesday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.75 for buying and 302.75 for selling while British Pound moved up to 353.75 for buying, and 357.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED saw minor tweaks, and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.70.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 27 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.50 281.25
Euro EUR 299.75 302.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.75 357.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.70 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.9 184.7
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.14 910.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724/36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.25 208.25
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.75 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

