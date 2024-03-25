Eid ul Fitr 2024: Six holidays expected in Pakistan this year

The first half of Ramadan is about to end and Pakistanis are curious about when they will celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2024.
Reports shared online citing Met Dep. sources claimed that people in South Asian nation will enjoy 6 holidays on Islamic festival.
As per the prediction, Eidul Fitr is expected to be held on April 10. Pakistanis are expected to observe 29 fasts this year. Eid holidays start a day which is known as 'Chand Raat'.
The report said the government will announce 4 holidays from April 9-April 12, which will be followed by weekend. Meanwhile, the final decision on the holiday schedule will be made after consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other relevant departments.
As per the Cabinet Division’s list, Eid holidays have been marked from April 10 until April 12. If the government follows the same schedule, Pakistanis will get five holidays.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.
Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.