Eid ul Fitr 2024: Six holidays expected in Pakistan this year

The first half of Ramadan is about to end and Pakistanis are curious about when they will celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2024.

Reports shared online citing Met Dep. sources claimed that people in South Asian nation will enjoy 6 holidays on Islamic festival.

As per the prediction, Eidul Fitr is expected to be held on April 10. Pakistanis are expected to observe 29 fasts this year. Eid holidays start a day which is known as 'Chand Raat'.

The report said the government will announce 4 holidays from April 9-April 12, which will be followed by weekend. Meanwhile, the final decision on the holiday schedule will be made after consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other relevant departments.

As per the Cabinet Division’s list, Eid holidays have been marked from April 10 until April 12. If the government follows the same schedule, Pakistanis will get five holidays.