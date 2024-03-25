Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Eid ul Fitr 2024: Six holidays expected in Pakistan this year

Web Desk
12:02 PM | 25 Mar, 2024
Eid ul Fitr 2024: Six holidays expected in Pakistan this year
Source: File Photo

The first half of Ramadan is about to end and Pakistanis are curious about when they will celebrate Eid ul Fitr 2024.

Reports shared online citing Met Dep. sources claimed that people in South Asian nation will enjoy 6 holidays on Islamic festival.

As per the prediction, Eidul Fitr is expected to be held on April 10. Pakistanis are expected to observe 29 fasts this year. Eid holidays start a day which is known as 'Chand Raat'. 

The report said the government will announce 4 holidays from April 9-April 12, which will be followed by weekend. Meanwhile, the final decision on the holiday schedule will be made after consultations with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and other relevant departments.

As per the Cabinet Division’s list, Eid holidays have been marked from April 10 until April 12. If the government follows the same schedule, Pakistanis will get five holidays.

Eidul Fitr Holidays 2024: UAE residents to enjoy week long vacation this year

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

12:02 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Eid ul Fitr 2024: Six holidays expected in Pakistan this year

11:32 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

KP launches online driving license renewal for overseas Pakistanis

11:05 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistani Hindu community brings colors to Holi celebrations with ...

10:44 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Gullu Butt, vandal of Model Town clashes, passes away after prolonged ...

09:31 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Lunar Eclipse 2024: When and where to watch year’s first ‘Chand ...

08:40 AM | 25 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Afghanistan engage in Trade Dialogue from today despite ...

Pakistan

02:05 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

8th Class History, Geography School Based Assessment Annual Term ...

01:42 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Directorate General Immigration and Passports Jobs 2024

07:23 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Teachers jobs 2024 in Punjab; check full details here

07:08 PM | 24 Mar, 2024

Will first lunar eclipse of 2024 visible in Pakistan? 

04:26 PM | 23 Mar, 2024

Pakistan showcases South Asia’s first MIRV-capable ballistic ...

03:01 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on March 23

Advertisement

Latest

12:02 PM | 25 Mar, 2024

Eid ul Fitr 2024: Six holidays expected in Pakistan this year

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 22 Mar, 2024

Gold makes sharp decline in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 25, 2024, Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.2 for buying and 281.2 for selling.

Euro moves down to 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound also dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.2 281.2
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.55 76.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.8 74.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.92 748.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.58 40.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.92 915.92
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.56 170.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 724.36 732.36
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: