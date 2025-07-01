Lahore’s Jinnah cardiology centre renamed after Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE – The Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, an extended project of Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital initiated during the PTI government, has been renamed after Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has confirmed the development, stating that the decision has been approved by the provincial cabinet.

The medical facility will now be called the Maryam Nawaz Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the provincial budget book and official departmental communications.

The minister said renaming the centre reflected its separate identity as it would no more be an expansion project of the Jinnah Hospital. He said it would be an autonomous facility with modern facilities as it will not be under the administrative control of the Jinnah Hospital.

Rafique said the medical facility will feature international standards in cardiac treatment as AI-powered and robotic medical machinery will be installed.

He said it would carry the facilities that will help attracting international patients seeking advanced cardiovascular care.