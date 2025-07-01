Fbi On Alert As Iranian Hackers Claim Massive Breach Of Trump World Emails

WASHINGTON – Iranian hackers leak explosive Donald Trump emails as 100GB of top secrets could be sold.

A hacker group tied to Tehran claimed responsibility for major cyberattack, saying it obtained over 100 GBs of private emails belonging to several high-profile allies and aides.

The group members told wire service over that it may sell the stolen data, but declined to provide specifics regarding the content or its intended use as emails were sourced from key Trump confidants, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Trump attorney Lindsey Halligan, political strategist Roger Stone, and Stormy Daniels.

US Attorney labeled breach unconscionable, while FBI Director Kash Patel warned that any compromise of national security would result in aggressive federal prosecution. FBI and White House have not yet confirmed the extent or authenticity of the breach, and requests for comment from those reportedly targeted.