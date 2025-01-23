Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 23 January 2025

Pakistani rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw some changes on January 23, 2025, in the open market.
On Thursday, 1 USD is 279.7 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 290.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 345 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 74.25 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.90 PKR.
The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 08:30 AM.
USD to PKR Rate Today
USD to PKR Rate in the open market US dollar was quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.4 for selling. In the interbank, the greenback settled at 277.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|290.75
|293.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345
|348.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.55
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.75
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.6
|746.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195.35
|197.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.51
|38.91
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.43
|35.78
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.23
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.8
|1.86
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|895.7
|905.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.64
|62.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|155.84
|157.84
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|24.3
|24.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.9
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.84
|76.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206.5
|208.5
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|25.04
|25.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.41
|307.16
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.05
|8.2