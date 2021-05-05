PMD reveals date for Eidul Fitr in Pakistan

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department Wednesday predicted that Eidul Fitr 2021, is expected to fall on May 14 in the country.

According to the officials of weather forecast departments, the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will be born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on 12 May 2021 (Wednesday).

The Shawwal moon will most likely be sighted on Thursday evening, May 13th, and Eid-ul-Fitr will fall on Friday (May 14).

As for now, there is reportedly no chance of sighting the new moon of Shawwal on the evening of 12 May, 29th of Ramadan, the met office said. Adding that, the weather is most likely to be fair or partly cloudy in parts of the country on the evening of May 12.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting has been scheduled to held on May 12 for the moon sighting. Meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be expected to be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Eid-ul-Fitr moon.