Punjab govt employees get 9-day holiday for Eid

10:14 PM | 4 May, 2021
Punjab govt employees get 9-day holiday for Eid
LAHORE – Employees work under the Punjab government will enjoy nine holidays on this Eid-ul-Fitr.

The government has issued a notification stating that all public institutions will remain closed from May 10 to May 15 across the province.

Interestingly, the officials will start their vacations from May 8 (Satuday) as office normally closed on Saturdays and Sundays. Furthermore, it will be a Sunday on May 16.

Earlier today, the interior ministry has announced the Eidul Fitr holidays in the country from May 10 to 15.

The announcement for the week-long Eid holidays has been based on the recommendations of Pakistan’s top monitoring body and with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, National Command and Operation Centre also announced 'Stay Home Stay Safe' strategy for mobility control from May 8 to 16 to stem the spread of the deadly virus.

All markets, businesses, and shops will also remain closed, except for essential services such as grocery stores, medical stores, hospitals, vaccination centres, vegetable, fruit, and meat shops, bakeries, petrol pumps, and media houses.

COVID-19 – Punjab issues SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr

LAHORE – The government of Punjab has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the citizens during ...

As of Tuesday, at least 161 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,377 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 18,310 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 837,523.

Pakistan reports 3,377 coronavirus infections

ISLAMABAD – At least 161 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

Ali Zafar releases his rendition of Balaghal-Ula Bi-Kamaalihi
05:53 PM | 4 May, 2021

