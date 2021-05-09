Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui passes away
Web Desk
02:07 PM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui passes away
Share

Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui breathed her last in Lahore after a prolong illness. She was 82.

Talat had been sick since quite some time.

She became a recognised name through her work on radio, before she moved towards the cinema. Known for hits Dilnasheen, Kaliya and Haider Sultan, the veteran actor had bid adieu to the industry 30 years ago.

She was the mother of Pakistani actor Arifa Siddiqui and the aunt of singer Fariha Pervez.

Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last in Lahore 12:58 PM | 9 May, 2021

LAHORE – The wife of acclaimed Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar, who was suffering from an infection, breathed ...

More From This Category
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash ...
11:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
Top cricketers who married athletes
09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
Javeria Abbasi recalls how she broke 12 bones in ...
05:03 PM | 8 May, 2021
Here's what Hina Altaf said about Aagha Ali ...
05:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
Mahira Khan all set to hit Indian screens again
04:39 PM | 8 May, 2021
Saheefa Jabbar criticises Ramadan transmissions ...
02:57 PM | 8 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui passes away
02:07 PM | 9 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr