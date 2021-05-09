Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui passes away
02:07 PM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Talat Siddiqui breathed her last in Lahore after a prolong illness. She was 82.
Talat had been sick since quite some time.
She became a recognised name through her work on radio, before she moved towards the cinema. Known for hits Dilnasheen, Kaliya and Haider Sultan, the veteran actor had bid adieu to the industry 30 years ago.
She was the mother of Pakistani actor Arifa Siddiqui and the aunt of singer Fariha Pervez.
