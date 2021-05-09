Bilawal Bhutto remembers late Benazir Bhutto on Mother's Day
KARACHI – On a special day, people across the globe paid tributes to their mothers for their contribution in helping them achieve success at the highest level, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto also shared throwback photos with his mother.
The young Bhutto shared a post with four pictures along with late mother and both his sisters to mark the day. ‘Your Heaven lies under the feet of your mother’. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers everywhere, he captioned the post.
“Your Heaven lies under the feet of your mother”. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers everywhere. pic.twitter.com/ClVYD94h5S— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) May 9, 2021
Earlier, the 32-year-old remembered his mother at the nikkah ceremony of sister Bakhtawar Bhutto. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best for their new life together, he wrote in a social media post.
Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married. Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best of for their new life together . Masha'Allah! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MAn9wHvp2T— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 29, 2021
Let it be known that International Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1870 by human rights activist and poet Julia Ward in memory of her mother. Following the event, many countries, including Pakistan, celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday of May every year.
