Aymen Saleem criticised for wearing bold dress

Pakistani actress Aymen Saleem trolled for wearing bold dress during Ramadan.

Aymen Saleem is wonderful actress who has just debuted in Hum TV Ramadan drama Chupke Chupke as Mishi. Her beautiful face and flawless natural acting have attracted the audience’s attention.

Recently, her Instagram is under the scrutiny of fan pages, on her Instagram she has posted a lot of her family pictures. The netizens criticised her over her bold dressing. Many are saying that she is similar to the other actors. Some are saying that she’s quite different from her decent character in the drama.

Aymen is the daughter of famous former cricketer Saleem Yousaf. She has done graduation from the University of Pennsylvania. She had been an active student and remained part of Youth Parliament. She also made a world record of fixing eighteen girls in a smart car back in 2009.