WATCH – Shahid Afridi listening Asma-ul-Husna with his younger daughter

KARACHI – Pakistan star cricketer Shahid Afridi Saturday shared an adorable clip with his youngest daughter Arwa in which the duo can be seen listening to the Asma-ul-Husna – the 99 names of Allah SWT in the Quran.

Afridi, who is a loving and affectionate father of five daughters, shared the adorable moment on his official handle.

The 44-year-old captioned the video as ‘The best thing a parent can do for their child is to spend time with them, nurture them and watch them grow, regardless of their gender. Feeling blessed to be spending time with mine through life’s journey, and cherish small moments, just like this, Alhamdulillah’ He also tagged the video with #FamilyTime.

Following the post of Pakistani all-rounder, Atif Aslam who recited the Asma-ul-Husna wrote ‘Seeing children enthusiastically learn the names of Allah is perhaps the most rewarding experience for me. Thank you for sharing this!’

Seeing children enthusiastically learn the names of Allah is perhaps the most rewarding experience for me. Thank you for sharing this! https://t.co/7fiChzG7N4 — Atif Aslam (@itsaadee) May 8, 2021

Last year in Ramadan, Atif Aslam lent his voice to recite the Asma-Ul-Husna, the 99 attributes of Allah, for a Coke Studio special.

Coke Studio's take on the classic builds a multilayered soundscape, beginning with the sounds of a collision – signifying the creation of the universe – followed by the echoes of “Allah" sampled from the Azaan of Makkah. The recitation borrows 24 voices from across the country to build a large acapella ensemble.