Atif Aslam recites Asma ul Husna for Coke Studio special

Asma Malik
02:51 PM | 15 May, 2020
LAHORE - In the holy spirit of Ramazan 2020, Pakistani sensational artist Atif Aslam has recently lent his voice to recite the Asma-Ul-Husna, the 99 attributes of Allah, for a Coke Studio special.

Coke Studio's take on the classic builds a multilayered soundscape, beginning with the sounds of a collision – signifying the creation of the universe – followed by the echoes of “Allah" sampled from the Azaan of Makkah. The recitation borrows 24 voices from across the country to build a large acapella ensemble.

To further enhance the acapella, the choir arrangement uses vocals from around the world and a unique arrangement of reverberating duff. The whole composition finally comes together seamlessly with Atif Aslam's soaring vocals reciting the 99 names. The recitation ends poignantly with Al-Saboor, conveying a message of calm and endurance.

The three and a half minute track is produced by Zulfiqar “Xulfi" Jabbar Khan, while the video is directed by Asim Raza.

Ramadan Kareem!

