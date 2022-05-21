Celebrities react to Imran Khan’s remarks about Maryam Nawaz
Web Desk
09:13 PM | 21 May, 2022
Source: Instagram
Former prime minister Imran Khan created a furore as he took a jibe at PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif during a rally in Multan.

Speaking to his supporters, the PTI chairman said the way Maryam says his name again and again at her political gatherings, she might end up annoying her husband.

"Someone sent me a clip of Maryam's speech... Maryam took my name repeatedly so passionately that she should be careful… it might annoy her husband," Khan said to a cheering crowd in Multan yesterday.

Several politicians have called out the former PM on his recent comments.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari condemned Khan's remarks about Maryam.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also criticised Khan in a tweet.

Celebrities have also expressed their views on this issue. Rabia Butt and Iffat Omar said they were disappointed. However, Mariyam Nafees was of the view that criticism against Khan was selective.

Moreover, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz also reacted to PTI chairman's remarks about Maryam Nawaz at the Multan rally.

MULTAN – Former prime minister Imran Khan came under fire for his remarks about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz ...

09:13 PM | 21 May, 2022

