03:15 PM | 9 May, 2021
PM Imran leaves for Mecca to perform Umrah
RIYADH – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday departed for the holy city of Mecca to perform Umrah during his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

PTI senator Faisal Javed Khan also shared the moment. Alhamdulillah on our way to Makkah al-Mukarramah with PM Imran Khan, he wrote on his official handle.

Adding that, after performing Umrah insha'Allah, Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold meetings with Imam e Kabba, Head of Muslim World League and SG OIC respectively. He will then address a Roshan Digital Account event in Jeddah.

On Saturday, Khan arrived in Madina Munnawar barefoot to show his respect to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), offer Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi, and pray for the progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim world.

Accompanied by first lady Bushra Bibi and his special aide on religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi, the Pakistani premier walked to Masjid Nabvi (PBUH) without wearing shoes.

