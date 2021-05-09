Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last in Lahore
Web Desk
12:58 PM | 9 May, 2021
Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – The wife of acclaimed Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar, who was suffering from an infection, breathed her last on Sunday in Lahore.

Reports in local media suggest that the deceased was admitted to a medical facility a few days ago due to fever and was undergoing treatment. Later, she was shifted from CMH Hospital to Farooq Hospital and was on a ventilator but did not recover from deteriorating health.

According to the family sources, she had no symptoms of coronavirus but was suffering from fever from last week. The funeral prayers were offered at 10 am today.

Arif Lohar believes a folk artist is born and ... 11:20 AM | 18 Oct, 2018

LAHORE - Pakistan is a land of culture, art and history. One can witness cultural diversity across this land. Many ...

Arif Lohar is a Punjabi folk singer and usually sings with tongs - a musical instrument. His folk music is representative of the traditional folk heritage of Punjab. Arif is the son of the renowned folk singer Alam Lohar.

More From This Category
Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per ...
01:15 PM | 9 May, 2021
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accepts PM ...
12:40 PM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistan's first 24-hour mega vaccination centre ...
11:47 AM | 9 May, 2021
Eid-ul-Fitr: Ruet body to meet Wednesday for moon ...
10:42 AM | 9 May, 2021
Pakistan registers 3,785 new Covid-19 cases, 118 ...
09:12 AM | 9 May, 2021
PM Imran and Pakistani delegation pay respects at ...
12:00 AM | 9 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley next Friday
11:41 PM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr