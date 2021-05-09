Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last in Lahore
Share
LAHORE – The wife of acclaimed Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar, who was suffering from an infection, breathed her last on Sunday in Lahore.
Reports in local media suggest that the deceased was admitted to a medical facility a few days ago due to fever and was undergoing treatment. Later, she was shifted from CMH Hospital to Farooq Hospital and was on a ventilator but did not recover from deteriorating health.
According to the family sources, she had no symptoms of coronavirus but was suffering from fever from last week. The funeral prayers were offered at 10 am today.
Arif Lohar believes a folk artist is born and ... 11:20 AM | 18 Oct, 2018
LAHORE - Pakistan is a land of culture, art and history. One can witness cultural diversity across this land. Many ...
Arif Lohar is a Punjabi folk singer and usually sings with tongs - a musical instrument. His folk music is representative of the traditional folk heritage of Punjab. Arif is the son of the renowned folk singer Alam Lohar.
- Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per Ruet app01:15 PM | 9 May, 2021
- Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last in Lahore12:58 PM | 9 May, 2021
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accepts PM Imran's invitation to ...12:40 PM | 9 May, 2021
- Samsung To Introduce Exciting Eid Offers on their Online Shop12:19 PM | 9 May, 2021
- Pakistan's first 24-hour mega vaccination centre to become functional ...11:47 AM | 9 May, 2021
-
- Javeria Abbasi recalls how she broke 12 bones in an accident (VIDEO)05:03 PM | 8 May, 2021
- Here's what Hina Altaf said about Aagha Ali before marriage (VIDEO)05:41 PM | 8 May, 2021
-
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021