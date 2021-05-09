Arif Lohar’s wife breathes her last in Lahore

LAHORE – The wife of acclaimed Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar, who was suffering from an infection, breathed her last on Sunday in Lahore.

Reports in local media suggest that the deceased was admitted to a medical facility a few days ago due to fever and was undergoing treatment. Later, she was shifted from CMH Hospital to Farooq Hospital and was on a ventilator but did not recover from deteriorating health.

According to the family sources, she had no symptoms of coronavirus but was suffering from fever from last week. The funeral prayers were offered at 10 am today.

Arif Lohar is a Punjabi folk singer and usually sings with tongs - a musical instrument. His folk music is representative of the traditional folk heritage of Punjab. Arif is the son of the renowned folk singer Alam Lohar.