Muslims to observe Shab-e-Qadr tonight

LAHORE – Muslims across the world will observe Shab-e-Qadr, the night of blessings and benediction, considered to be equal to praying for 1000 months with due solemnity amid Covid resurgence.

The most sacred night of Ramadan would be observed in accordance with physical distancing as a measure against the pandemic. There will be no congregational prayers on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr in various mosques due to the threat of coronavirus pandemic.

In Pakistan, people planned to perform special prayers, nawafil, milad, zikr, Quran Khwani, and religious discussion in their houses in line with the traditional practices seeking mercy and blessings of the Almighty by strict adherence to Covid-19 SOPs to efficaciously counter the deadly pandemic.

The exact date of Shab-e-Qadr is indefinite but is believed to have occurred on one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan.

Shab-e-Barat – Muslims observe the night of ... 11:34 AM | 29 Mar, 2021 LAHORE – Shab-e-Barat, the night between day 14 and 15 of Sha’ban, considered as the night of fortune, ...

According to Hazrat Aisha RA, the wife of Prophet Muhammad SAW, Prophet SAW said, ‘Look for Lailat-ul-Qadr in the odd nights of the last ten days of Ramadan.’

The night of prayers is of huge importance to Muslims. The Quran devotes a special Surah, a chapter, to the night, which says that; ‘Indeed, We sent the Qur’an down during the Night of Power. And what can make you know what the Night of Power is? The Night of Power is better than a thousand months. The angels and the Spirit descend therein by permission of their Lord for every matter. Peace it is until the emergence of dawn.’ (97:1-5).