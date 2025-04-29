Lahore, Punjab weather update: Met Office issues forecast for rains

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a rain system is expected to enter Pakistan from May 1, bringing relief from the intense heat.

The Met Office said rain and strong winds will help reduce the severity of the heat. It said the entry of this rain system may lead to rainfall in Lahore and various districts of Punjab.

Currently, Lahore and the entire province of Punjab are in the grip of extreme heat.

In Lahore, the minimum temperature is expected to be 24°C, while the maximum could reach up to 42°C.

In southern Punjab, temperatures may rise as high as 44 to 45°C.