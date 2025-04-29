Shahid Afridi dresses in Army uniform, calls out India from Wagah Border

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has once again grabbed headlines, this time for donning the Pakistan Army uniform and visiting the Wagah Border amid rising tensions with India. A video of the visit has gone viral on social media, where Afridi is seen sitting with Pakistani soldiers, reinforcing his patriotic stance and addressing India with bold remarks.

The video, also shared by Afridi on his social media accounts, features him delivering a strong message to India: “If you come to our home with respect, you will be treated with respect—and even served tea. Don’t show us arrogance.”

Afridi further mocked India’s decision to restrict water supplies to Pakistan, saying, “By cutting off water, you’re only harming yourselves. Who will make tea for your guests?”

The cricket legend’s recent comments have already stirred outrage in India following his criticism of the Indian Army’s failure to prevent the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir. In a scathing statement, Afridi called the Indian forces “incompetent” and “ineffective,” pointing out that despite the presence of 800,000 Indian troops in Kashmir, the attack still occurred.

“If even a firecracker goes off in India, the blame is pinned on Pakistan. But look at your own failures. You have 800,000 soldiers in Kashmir and still couldn’t stop the attack. This only proves your incompetence,” he said.

Touching on regional unrest, he pointed fingers at India’s alleged involvement in destabilizing Balochistan, asserting that Pakistan has consistently presented evidence to the world rather than making baseless accusations.