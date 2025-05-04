Over 1000 Madrasas closed, Tourism suspended in Kashmir as tensions escalate at LoC

MUZAFFARABAD – Kashmir witnessed Indian aggression after the Pahalgam incident, and now authorities temporarily shut down over thousand religious seminaries Madrassas, particularly those near Line of Control (LoC), amid growing fears of Indian military action.

A report shared by BBC said Pakistan took precautionary measures in wake of heightened tensions between two sides as New Delhi linked Pakistan to a deadly militant attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Though no evidence has been provided, Indian officials have threatened retaliatory action, prompting Pakistani authorities to take preemptive security measures.

One of the seminaries ordered to close is Jamia Madina Arabia, located just nine kilometers from the LoC in Hajira, Poonch district. Over 200 students were sent home immediately earlier this week. The seminary’s head told media that authorities feared such institutions could become “easy targets” in case of cross-border hostilities and might be exploited for propaganda purposes by the enemy.

Tourism dented badly in AJK

The local government also issued advisories for tourists to vacate sensitive areas, particularly the Neelum Valley, a popular destination near the LoC. Hundreds of domestic and foreign tourists who arrived in late April have now been asked to leave.

Tourists expressed disappointment after being forced to cut their trip short. 50percent of hotels were already booked for May. Despite tensions, there was no panic, but the administration was exercising caution.