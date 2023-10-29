Pakistani rupee moves downward against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee decreased against US dollar in the open market, and available at 280.4 for buying purposes, and 283.15 for selling.

Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound remained stable at Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham stands at Rs78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal was being traded at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 October 2023